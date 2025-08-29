Official claims the violence was to break up a fight; evidence not yet found

An alleged assault on a Yemeni person who applied for refugee status occurred at a state-run detention facility for foreign nationals last year, according to a report by a local broadcaster.

According to TV Chosun, the incident occurred in September at the living quarters of the Cheongju Immigration Detention Center in North Chungcheong Province. Surveillance footage of the facility reportedly showed a center official punching and kicking the victim multiple times.

The official claimed that he had only resorted to using force when other officials were assaulted in the process of breaking up a physical altercation among the detainees.

However, CCTV footage did not include the supposed assault on the detention center employees.

The official also admitted to intimidating another inmate with a stun gun, adding that he did not actually use it.

The Ministry of Justice launched an investigation into a possible infringement of human rights.

Cheongju Immigration Detention Center is a facility that temporarily holds foreign nationals who have violated the South Korean law before they are deported, or individuals subject to deportation under Article 46 of the Immigration Act. Clause 56-4 of the Act states that immigration officials can use force on those under their protection if they harm others or refuse to follow instructions without justifiable cause.

The same clause states that the foreign national must be warned in such a case, unless it is an emergency, and stresses that the use of force must be limited to the "minimum extent necessary for the detainee's life and body."

If the violence in this case is found to have been unnecessary or excessive compared to the supposed threat the Yemeni inmate posed, the official would be subject to punishment.