Audi Korea announced Thursday the debut of its latest Q7 lineup, offering upgraded performance, advanced technology and refined design across multiple trims of its flagship full-size premium SUV.

The new lineup includes four models, the Q7 50 TDI quattro and Q7 55 TFSI quattro, both available in base and premium trims.

All models come standard with a redesigned Audi Singleframe grille, laser HD Matrix LED headlamps, digital OLED rear lamps, adaptive air suspension and dynamic all-wheel steering.

The Q7 50 TDI quattro is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and quattro, Audi’s signature permanent all-wheel drive system. The model delivers 286 horsepower and 61.2 kilogram-meters of torque, accelerating from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated at 10.5 kilometers per liter in combined conditions.

The Q7 55 TFSI quattro features a gasoline engine, producing 340 horsepower and 51.0 kilogram-meters of torque. It reaches 100 kph in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kph and a combined fuel efficiency of 8.1 kilometers per liter.

The SQ7 TFSI, the high-performance model, is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 turbocharged gasoline engine, delivering 507 horsepower and 78.5 kilogram-meters of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100 kph in 4.1 seconds and offers a combined fuel efficiency of 6.7 kilometers per liter.

Exterior design elements vary by trim. Base models feature matte gray body cladding and 20-inch five-twin-spoke wheels. Premium and SQ7 models come with the S line exterior package and black styling details, along with larger Audi Sport wheels. The SQ7 also adds quad exhaust outlets and aluminum-look side mirrors.

Standard features across the lineup include a panoramic sunroof, adaptive windshield wipers, acoustic and climate-control glass, soft-close doors and ambient interior lighting. The interior includes comfort seats with electric adjustment, massage, ventilation and heating functions.

Premium and SQ7 models feature Valcona leather S sport plus seats, as well as a leather-wrapped dashboard, power-adjustable heated steering wheel and welcome light animation.

All models come equipped with Audi’s latest infotainment and safety systems. Highlights include wireless phone charging, a voice assistant, a built-in dashcam, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

Driver assistance features include an exit warning system that prevents doors from opening if vehicles or bicycles approach from the rear or blind spot. Audi side assist also alerts the driver to vehicles in blind spots during driving, and parking is assisted by front and rear sensors, a surround view display and a 360-degree camera.

Pricing starts at 115.6 million won ($83,300) for the Q7 50 TDI and 118.6 million won for the Q7 55 TFSI, with premium trims priced at 121 million and 124 million won, respectively. The SQ7 TFSI is priced at 141.9 million won.

Audi Korea offers a five-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty and includes a complimentary Car Service Plus maintenance package, which covers six free pickup and delivery services over three years.

Additional features include service reminders, repair progress updates via text, a 24/7 AI chatbot, and its integrated Direct Call customer service platform.