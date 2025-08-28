BENGALURU, India, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Kaynes Technology, one of India's foremost electronics and semiconductor manufacturing pioneers. This collaboration underscores Fibocom's commitment to India's national initiatives, including Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while addressing the growing demand for locally produced IoT components.

Equipped with high-speed SMT lines, automated testing systems, and precision assembly equipment, the state-of-the-art facility in Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Gujarat strengthens Fibocom's integration into India's dynamic manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative represents more than capacity expansion — it reflects Fibocom's vision to embrace India, grow with India, and empower the world through India.

Strategic Policy Alignment and Market Commitment

Fibocom's investment in local manufacturing is fully aligned with India's industrial development agenda, supporting technological self-reliance, accelerating time-to-market for Indian OEMs, and delivering long-term value to both domestic and global customers.

Partnering with India's Manufacturing Leader

With decades of expertise in precision manufacturing, supply chain integration, and world-class quality systems, Kaynes Technology provides the foundation for this strategic partnership. Together, Fibocom and Kaynes Technology are advancing India as a global force for next-generation connectivity solutions.

"Kaynes Technology is proud to join forces with Fibocom to deliver critical IoT components manufactured in India," said Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Technology. "This collaboration enables local industries to innovate faster, scale smarter, and compete more effectively on the global stage."

Trusted & Proudly Made in India

Fibocom's locally produced modules are designed to global standards while proudly bearing the 'Made in India' mark. This not only enhances trust among Indian OEMs and government stakeholders but also reinforces India's growing reputation as a reliable center for IoT innovation and exports.

"This partnership is a statement of intent — Fibocom is here not just to sell, but to build, invest, and grow with India," said Ragin Kallanmar Thodikai, Country Sales Manager, India, Fibocom. "We are proud to contribute to a future where intelligent connectivity is Made in India and trusted worldwide."