MUSINSA and ANTA Sports Launch “MUSINSA China” Joint Venture to Expand K-Fashion in China

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSINSA has officially entered the Chinese market through a strategic partnership with ANTA Sports, a global leading company and the largest sportswear group in China.

Under the agreement, MUSINSA and ANTA Sports will jointly invest in a joint venture company, MUSINSA China, to drive business development in the Chinese market. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of September 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

MUSINSA will hold 60% equity interests of the joint venture, becoming the majority shareholder, while ANTA Sports will hold the remaining 40%. MUSINSA China will oversee both the online and offline expansion of MUSINSA STANDARD and Musinsa Store in the Chinese market, while ANTA Sports will exercise strategic and financial oversight through representatives on the joint venture's board of directors.

This partnership reflects the shared strategic interest of both companies to strengthen their presence in the rapidly evolving Chinese market. As Korea's leading fashion platform with over 10,000 brands, MUSINSA plans to actively support the entry of promising Korean designer brands into China.

ANTA Sports is a leading sportswear group in China, renowned for its successful execution of a 'multi-brand' strategy. With deep expertise in managing a diverse portfolio of brands across performance sportswear, athleisure, and lifestyle sportswear segments—spanning both premium and mass markets—ANTA Sports is well positioned to capture evolving consumer trends. This joint venture creates an opportunity to further leverage the convergence of sportswear and fashion, while addressing the segmented and dynamic needs of younger consumers through strategic investment.

Wu Yonghua, Co-CEO of ANTA Sports, commented: "This strategic investment partnership with MUSINSA marks another step forward in advancing our 'Single-Focus, Multi-Brand, and Globalization' strategy. By integrating sportswear with fashion-forward design, we aim to better meet the preferences of China's younger generation." He emphasized that, "Leveraging our full value chain capabilities and proven 'Brand + Retail' operating model in the sportswear industry, ANTA Sports will empower MUSINSA China to introduce MUSINSA STANDARD and Musinsa Store to the Chinese market—bringing differentiated, style-conscious offerings to a new generation of sport and lifestyle consumers."

Joonmo Park, CEO of MUSINSA, noted, "The partnership will combine MUSINSA's extensive experience in fashion with ANTA's robust brand and retail management capabilities to tap into various retail channels and deliver differentiated brand experiences to Chinese consumers." He added, "We are looking forward to capturing the attention of young consumers in the dynamic Chinese market."