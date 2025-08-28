The average age of chief executive officers at South Korea’s major companies has dropped below 60 for the first time, industry data showed, amid a generational shift in the business circle.

According to data from corporate tracker Leaders Index, the average age of top officials at the nation’s 500 largest companies by sales came to 59.8 this year, down from 61.1 in 2023 and 60.3 in 2024.

The decline comes as several companies have changed their top leadership. Meanwhile, only 12 of the CEOs in major Korean firms were women, accounting for 2 percent of the total. (Yonhap)