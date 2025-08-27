Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Washington has never requested ownership of South Korean land hosting American military bases, after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in taking possession of territory now used rent-free by US Forces Korea.

“There has been no request related to transfer of ownership rights,” a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity under ministry protocol.

“We are providing various direct and indirect support to create a stable stationing environment for US Forces Korea, and the provision of land at no cost for US military bases is also part of that,” the official added.

South Korea currently grants the US the right to use territory for US Forces Korea in accordance with the Status of Forces Agreement, a legal framework that defines the status of US troops stationed in the country.

However, during his first summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on Monday, Trump incorrectly claimed that the South Korean government leases the land to US forces, implying rental payments.

“I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base,” Trump told Lee during a press gaggle before a closed-door meeting.

US Forces Korea operates a network of military bases throughout South Korea. This includes Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which is the largest overseas US military base and serves as the USFK headquarters.

Other major facilities are Osan Air Base just south of Seoul, Kunsan Air Base further south, USAG Daegu in the southeast and Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, which had long served as the USFK headquarters.

“We plan to continue efforts to provide and improve a stable stationing environment for US Forces Korea going forward,” the Foreign Ministry official added.