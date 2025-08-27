South Korean fabless semiconductor company FADU said Wednesday it has secured a deal to provide its flagship solid-state drive controller to two of the world’s largest cloud service providers.

“We have been confirmed for mass production supply for two of the four global hyperscalers,” FADU founder and CEO Lee Ji-hyo told reporters at a press conference marking the company’s 10th anniversary in Seoul on Wednesday. “ We are also in talks with another hyperscaler, and we expect to finalize that deal by the end of this year. Within two to three years, we are confident we will be supplying to all four major companies.”

The four hyperscalers — tech giants that operate massive-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure — are Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Meta. FADU declined to disclose specific names due to confidentiality agreements.

Founded in 2015, FADU specializes in SSD controllers, often described as the “brain” of SSDs, that manage data flow, storage and performance. On the back of rapid growth in the artificial intelligence sector, the company began shipping its fifth-generation SSD controller, Gen5, late last year, which is expected to help the company post record earnings this year.

The company is pinning hopes on its next-generation Gen6 product, slated for release in 2026, to capture the surging demand for AI data centers and secure a leading position in the fast-growing market.

Looking ahead, Lee shared the company’s vision to expand beyond SSD controllers into the next-generation AI storage sector, while applying AI solutions to its own chip development process to strengthen productivity.