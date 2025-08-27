Animated hit dethrones 'Red Notice' with 236 million views

It's official: The demon-hunting K-pop idols have conquered Netflix.

"KPop Demon Hunters" has become the streaming platform's most-watched film of all time as of Wednesday, according to Netflix's internal viewership data. The animated hit has amassed 236 million views since its June 20 debut, surpassing the 230.9 million logged by "Red Notice," the Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action spectacle that sat at the top for more than three years.

The Sony Pictures Animation production pulled in another 25.4 million views last week alone, demonstrating remarkable staying power 10 weeks after its release. While most Netflix originals don't last beyond a month in the top 10, this one hasn't dipped below 22.7 million weekly views since its June 20 premiere.

The film's theatrical release, a rarity for Netflix's streaming-first model, also delivered impressive numbers. A sing-along version of the film topped the US box office last weekend, hauling in an estimated $18 million across more than 1,000 venues. The company doesn't officially report theatrical earnings, but the limited release sold out screenings across Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, according to Netflix.

"KPop Demon Hunters" follows Huntrix, a three-member girl group juggling stadium tours with their secret identity as warriors protecting humanity from demonic forces. Their primary enemies are the Saja Boys, a rival K-pop act who happen to be actual demons.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack continues its historic chart run. "Golden" reclaimed its Billboard Hot 100 crown on Tuesday as three other tracks — “Your Idol,” "Soda Pop" and “How It’s Done” — held court in the top 10. No soundtrack has managed that kind of dominance since "Saturday Night Fever" in 1978, according to Billboard.