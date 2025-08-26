The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with US software giant PTC to promote the adoption of US-developed industrial technologies in Korea.

The signing ceremony, held at the Conrad Seoul Hotel, was attended by AmCham and PTC officials, along with James Heller, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul.

Under the agreement, which is the fifth strategic partnership under AmCham’s “Buy America” campaign, AmCham and PTC will cooperate in key areas including regulatory advocacy, supply chain optimization and strategic engagement with Korean industry stakeholders.

The partnership aims to support broader market access for PTC’s AI-driven manufacturing solutions and align with Korea’s smart factory initiatives to boost productivity and operational efficiency across the industrial sector.

“PTC is a global leader in industrial digital transformation, and we are proud to welcome them as a key partner in AmCham’s ‘Buy America’ campaign,” said James Kim, Chairman and CEO of AmCham. “This MOU exemplifies the type of impactful collaboration we aim to foster, helping both countries unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment and sustainable growth.”

PTC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Robert Dahdah added, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing smart manufacturing in Korea. Through our collaboration, we aim to empower Korean manufacturers to improve productivity, agility and global competitiveness.”