Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday that its US subsidiary Hana Bank USA opened a new branch in Los Angeles on Monday, marking the bank’s first new branch in the United States in 22 years.

Hana Bank USA has primarily operated in the eastern US — including New York, Georgia and Florida — offering business loans and retail banking services. The bank returned to profitability in the third quarter of 2022 and has maintained strong performance since.

In May, all restrictions imposed by US financial authorities were lifted, enabling the bank to open its new branches. Hana Financial Group said it plans to widen its network nationwide through its localization strategy.

The group also intends to expand financial support for Korean companies entering the US market and assist US companies seeking to invest in Korea, in line with recent policy changes.

"It is deeply meaningful to announce the group's new beginning in LA, where many Koreans have grown with dreams and visions, forming a local community together," said Hana Financial Group Vice Chair Lee Eun-hyung.

"We will continue to serve as a financial partner, providing convenient and innovative services for customers, as well as integrated financial solutions that combine retail and corporate banking."