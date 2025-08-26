A woman in her 40s is suspected of setting her apartment building on fire Monday night after a fight with her husband.

The fire started in a second-floor unit of an apartment complex in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency on Tuesday. The fire forced the evacuation of 53 residents, inflicted minor injuries, such as smoke inhalation, on 20 people, and resulted in 30 million won ($21,600) in property damage.

Police suspect that the fire was started by a resident living in the second-floor unit. The suspect reportedly fought with her husband shortly before the fire, and is suspected to have poured gasoline in the living room before using a lighter to start the fire.

The couple sustained burns and is being treated at a hospital.

Officials plan to conduct an investigation into the suspect for violation of Article 164 of the Criminal Act, and will question the exact motives for the crime.