New album 'Cerulean Verge' to drop Sept. 10

Wendy of K-pop girl group Rel Velvet is returning with a batch of new songs next month and a world tour.

The 31-year-old singer will release her third mini album, titled "Cerulean Verge," on Sept. 10, marking a return to the music scene about a year and a half since her second solo EP, "Wish You Hell," in March 2024.

The forthcoming album is her first musical project since signing an exclusive contract as a soloist with ASND in April. SM Entertainment continues to manage her group activities as a member of Red Velvet.

While not much has been revealed about the new album, a trailer video for "Believe," a side track on the album, has been released.

According to the promotional schedule, preorders for the album will open Tuesday, while the track list will be released Wednesday. Concept photos and videos will be released in order from Sept. 1-4.

Wendy will set off on her first solo world tour under the banner of "W:Ealive" at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Sept. 20.

After wrapping up the two-day show in Seoul, Wendy will perform in Taiwan capital Taipei, Hong Kong and Tokyo, as well as seven US cities, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Macao and Philippine capital Manila, from October to January.