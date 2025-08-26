SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOM BOM, the Singapore-based precision pet nutrition company known for its fresh, customised, portioned meals for cats and dogs, has concluded its Series Pre-A round of SGD$3.5 million, led by Blueprint Ventures, a seed stage consumer venture capital firm.

The funding will be used to automate production, advance BOM BOM's nutrigenomic research capabilities, and further enhance its precision nutrition platform — powered by thousands of pet health profiles and AI to deliver personalised meals. By integrating factors such as breed, age, weight, activity level, health conditions, and allergies, the platform produces targeted, dynamic and NRC-compliant meal plans that adapt over time as pets' needs change — a level of personalisation traditional pet food companies are unable to match. These initiatives will be deployed in both Singapore and South Korea, driving BOM BOM's expansion across Asia.

"Our technology shapes the future of pet nutrition and enables pet owners to make better food choices," said Jason Wang, BOM BOM's CEO and Founder. "We're not just making ultra-fresh, standardised meals. Our algorithms and automated production system enable us to craft and deliver truly customised diets at scale. This level of precision nutrition powered by data, engineering, and food science doesn't exist in conventional pet food."

Huiting Koh, Founding Managing Partner at Blueprint Ventures, said: "BOM BOM is perfectly positioned to capture the growing consumer shift toward personalised pet nutrition. BOM BOM has proven that feeding your pets the right protein with the right macro and micro nutrients designed for their breed, life stage, health conditions and allergies, can significantly reduce a lot of the common health issues pet owners typically take their pets to the vet for, reducing vet bills while boosting longevity and quality of life."

BOM BOM's shareholders include influential industry leaders such as the President of LVMH Korea, the Principal of L Catterton Korea, and Orion's Bridge Capital, reflecting the company's strong strategic backing.

About BOM BOM

Founded in 2017 in Singapore, BOM BOM leads in pet nutrition tech, serving its fast-growing client base in Singapore and Korea via its direct-to-customer (DTC) model. Its on-demand, algorithmically formulated, NRC-compliant meals meet top nutrition standards. BOM BOM's customised meals eliminate the need for supplementation and have helped thousands of pets resolve chronic health issues.

To learn more about BOM BOM, visit www.bombom.com or follow us on Instagram ( @bonesoffalmeat ).

About Blueprint Ventures

Blueprint Ventures is a Singapore-based venture capital firm investing into early-stage consumer brands and consumer technology businesses across Southeast Asia. With a portfolio spanning better-for-you food & beverage, beauty & skincare, wellness, and personal empowerment companies, Blueprint partners with visionary founders to accelerate growth and build next-generation market-leading consumer companies.