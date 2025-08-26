Asia’s Biggest Sustainability Expo Opens in September! Over 100 Exhibitors Join to Charge Towards Change

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

From Net Zero Action to Social Innovation – The Largest Sustainability Expo at Taipei World Trade Center in Taiwan

Asia's biggest sustainability event is coming! The 2025 4th SDG Asia, organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), will take place on September 11–13 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Admission is free.

With the theme Charge Towards Change, the expo will bring together more than 100 exhibitors from government, business, universities, and NGOs. It will show Taiwan's actions on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the path to net-zero carbon.

This year, the event also features the 2025 Taiwan and Asia-Pacific Sustainability Awards and the Taipei Golden Eagle Micro-Movie Festival Award. More than 150 leading ESG companies will gather to present results in net-zero transition, social impact, and sustainability communication.

10 Themed Exhibition Area Show Taiwan's Full Sustainability Picture

The expo will have 10 Themed Exhibition Area, based on the SDGs: Sustainable Living, Sustainable Solutions, Sustainable Tourism, Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Healthcare, Sustainable Education, Sustainable International Partnership, Sustainable Architecture, Sustainable Talents, and Sustainable Ecosystem.

Each pavilion shows different aspects: daily eco-living and green consumption, AI solutions for business transformation, cross-industry collaboration, low-carbon tourism, green healthcare, energy-saving buildings, sustainability education in schools, ESG investment trends, global partnerships, and talent development.

Together, these pavilions give visitors a clear view of Taiwan's actions and future roadmap toward net-zero.

More Than an Expo! Guided Tours and Games for All Visitors

2025 SDG Asia also provides interactive activities. Visitors can join guided tours with five routes: cross-industry power, living with sustainability, net zero in practice, social sustainability, and the core theme Charge Towards Change.

The SDG ASIA Challenge invites families, friends, and colleagues to play fun games and learn about sustainability. Some booths will also sell eco-friendly products like farm goods and green lifestyle items. With the SDG ASIA Assistant online tool, visitors can check maps, schedules, and exhibitor info on their phones – a paperless, smart way to explore the expo.

Global Forums Discuss ESG and Net Zero Transformation

High-level forums and talks will run during the expo. The Sustainable City Summit, hosted by TAISE, will invite city governments to share their actions in sustainable planning and net-zero governance.

Industry leader TSMC will host two forums: "Shared Prosperity and Growth: Amplifying Sustainable Impact, Driving Positive Change" and "Building the Sustainable Dream". TVBS will present The Silent Invasion: Microplastics in Human Systems and Critical Health Warnings, showing the health risks of microplastics.

Other sessions include Cedars Digital on AI-powered carbon disclosure, GSS on IT and ESG solutions, and SGS on How ISO 59000 Drives the Circular Economy. The Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation and TAISE will share local and campus sustainability actions.

In addition, TAISE will hold the "2025 Sustainable Talent Trends Forum" and the "Certification Ceremony for Professional Training Courses." These events aim to support the growth of sustainability professionals and help train future leaders with practical skills and a clear vision for the industry.

TAISE offers five main certificate programs: Corporate Sustainability Professional (CPCS), Certified Professional in Net Zero (CPNZ), Certified Professional in Sustainable Finance (CPSF), Certified Professional in Climate and Health (CPCH), and Certified Professional in Sustainability Disclosure (CPSD). These programs follow international standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

So far, TAISE has trained more than 10,000 sustainability professionals, showing its strong contribution and ongoing efforts in developing talent and promoting sustainable development.

TAISE Pavilion and Climate Change Painting Competition Show Sustainability Across Generations

The TAISE Pavilion will use recycled low-carbon materials and have six interactive zones: vision guide, Live Poll Game, immersive video, corporate wall, Photo & Sustainability Story Check-in Station, and TAISE info station. It will show how TAISE works with companies, hospitals, and universities toward the 2050 net-zero goal.

The expo will also feature winning works from the Climate Change Painting Competition Event Regulations, with the theme "Paint the Sea, Protect Its Beauty!" Students from Taiwan and around the world created artworks about the ocean, climate change, and biodiversity, showing how art can inspire sustainability education.

Register Now for Free and Win Prizes! Join the Movement to Charge Towards Change

Visitors who register online will have the chance to join a lucky draw and win special gifts.

We welcome everyone interested in sustainability – citizens, partners, and industry leaders – to join 2025 SDG Asia and be part of the movement to Charge Towards Change.

2025 SDG Asia Expo

Date｜September 11 (Thursday) to September 13 (Saturday), 2025

Venue｜Hall 1, Taipei World Trade Center, Taiwan

Free Registration｜https://www.accupass.com/go/20254thSDGASIA

More Info｜https://www.sdgs-asia.com.tw/2025-visitor-registration/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=vis