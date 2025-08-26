Advance reservations for foreign visitors to the K-Royal Culture Festival Autumn 2025 to begin on August 26

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the Korea Heritage Service (Director Lee Jae-pil), together with the Korea Heritage Agency (President Lee Gui-young), will begin advance reservations for foreign visitors to the K-Royal Culture Festival Autumn 2025 on Tuesday through the global travel platform Creatrip (www.creatrip.com) from August 26 (Tue).

The K-Royal Culture Festival is Korea's largest cultural heritage festival, held twice a year in spring and autumn across Seoul's major royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine. This autumn, the festival will take place from October 8 (Wed) to October 12 (Sun), 2025, spanning five days at the four major palaces of Seoul — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung — and Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site. More than a simple viewing experience, the festival offers immersive and interactive programs that showcase the unique essence of Korea's royal culture to the world, including royal ceremonies, court banquets, and traditional music performances.

"This year, we have significantly expanded foreigner-exclusive programs and multilingual services so global visitors can experience Korea's royal culture with greater ease. We expect the K-Royal Culture Festival to grow into a new platform for cultural exchange on K-heritage, alongside K-pop and K-drama," stated a representative from the Korea Heritage Agency.

Program Highlights

It's a large-scale night program where participants stroll through Gyeongbokgung Palace dressed in traditional hanbok. Visitors can enjoy traditional dance performances highlighting the beauty of hanbok and watch demonstrations by designated intangible heritage holders in hanbok-making. Additional cultural experiences include a pop-up store for second-hand hanbok, traditional dessert tastings, and hanbok accessory workshops.

It's a popular program where visitors can stroll along the forest paths and the Secret Garden of Changdeokgung Palace while guided by a cultural interpreter before the palace opens, during the tranquil morning.

It is a fusion performance of ballet and traditional Korean music, staged at the front yard of Jibokjae Hall, the royal library, which has been acclaimed by audiences both at home and abroad since its 2022 premiere.

Program Overview by Palace

Event Information

Visit the Creatrip website (www.creatrip.com) → Search 'K-Royal Culture Festival' → Select language (English, Chinese, Japanese) → Book online

High-resolution press images and materials are available at [Webhard].

www.webhard.co.kr (ID: chfhongbo / Password: 3011)