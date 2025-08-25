President Lee Jae Myung's special delegation conveyed his personal letter on the future course of South Korea–China relations to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, along with an invitation to visit South Korea during the upcoming APEC summit, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The letter was handed over during the delegation's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, which was followed by a banquet at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

The special delegation to China also called for exploring ways to repair deteriorating public sentiment between the two countries to strengthen the foundation of public support, eliciting a favorable response from Wang, according to Seoul.

The delegation led by former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug comprises Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, president of the Korea–China Parliamentarians’ Union; Rep. Park Jeung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea; and Ro Jae-hun, president of the East Asia Culture Center and son of former President Roh Tae-woo.

The dispatch of Lee’s special envoys to China notably came just ahead of his first in-person meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday in Washington.

"The special delegation said the new Korean government will promote the mature development of the ‘Korea–China strategic cooperative relationship’ based on national interests and pragmatic diplomacy, while continuing to develop the Korea–US alliance," Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In response, Wang "expressed deep gratitude to the new Korean government for dispatching the special delegation to China and conveying a message on the development of Korea–China ties, and said he would promptly report President (Lee)’s personal letter to President Xi," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Lee's special delegation requested that Xi visit South Korea during this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in the southern city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

If Xi accepts, it would mark his first visit to South Korea since July 2014.

“Both sides agreed to maintain close communication on the matter,” Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said, noting that next year's APEC summit will be hosted by China.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed on the need to “further reinforce the foundation of public support for the long-term and stable development of bilateral relations.”

“Park proposed holding close discussions — through methods such as joint research between Seoul National University and Peking University — on the causes of deteriorating sentiment between the peoples of the two countries and on ways to improve it,” Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Wang responded that he would actively cooperate in this effort,” it added.

During the meeting, Lee’s special delegation emphasized the need to respect mutual concerns, including “West Sea issues,” Seoul disclosed, referring to China’s unilateral installation of structures in a jointly managed maritime zone in the West Sea.

Both sides also touched upon North Korean issues. Lee's envoys “requested China’s continued constructive role for the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and for substantive progress in peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

“Wang said that China’s position on the Korean Peninsula issue remains unchanged, expressing hope to work together with (South) Korea’s new government for peace and stability on the peninsula,” according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

In a separate press statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday, “The South Korean side has always respected the One-China position, and is willing to simultaneously develop relations with China and other major powers, jointly maintaining regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.”

Wang also explained China’s plans to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Sept. 3. Beijing had once floated the idea of President Lee’s participation in the event, but it will instead be attended by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

“Wang Yi stated that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japan and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula’s liberation,” Beijing's ministry said.

During their four-day visit through Wednesday, Lee’s envoys were scheduled to discuss Korea–China economic cooperation with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday.

The delegation is also set to meet on Tuesday with Vice President Han Zheng and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s equivalent of a parliamentary speaker.