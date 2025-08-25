President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that a demand by Washington on strategic flexibility of the US forces stationed in South Korea is difficult to agree with, but noted that discussions about the future role of US Forces Korea are necessary.

Speaking to reporters aboard his flight from Tokyo to Washington before his pivotal summit with US President Donald Trump on Monday, Lee said he plans to discuss a wide range of issues, with security, defense cost-sharing and tariff negotiations expected to top the agenda.

Among the sensitive issues is the role of the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea. Washington has sought more flexibility in their mission as part of its broader strategy to counter China.

Lee told reporters that "it is true" the US has demanded "flexibility" of the USFK, but "this is not an issue we can easily agree with."

"Instead, discussions on a future-oriented strategic transformation of US Forces Korea are necessary from our perspective as well," Lee said.

The Trump administration has been pushing to "modernize" the alliance with South Korea, a process that could involve higher South Korean defense spending and a realignment of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea amid Washington's drive to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Lee also expected trade and economic issues to feature prominently during his talks with Trump, the first since Seoul and Washington reached a deal that lowered tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent in return for a $350 billion investment pledge and other commitments.

Details remain unclear over Seoul's $350 billion investment pledge, with differences lingering between South Korean and US officials on sensitive issues, including expanded access to South Korea's farm and livestock markets.

Lee said it would be difficult to revisit agreements already announced by both leaders, though he acknowledged there are voices within the US government pushing for greater access to South Korea's farm and livestock markets.

"We believe it is not desirable to easily overturn something once it has been agreed upon," he said.

He also described revision of the bilateral nuclear accord as an "important task" in foreign policy but declined to elaborate further, citing the ongoing negotiations.

Lee said he does not expect the US to make unreasonable demands in talks, vowing to make efforts to safeguard national interests.

"In the end, we will reach a realistic and reasonable conclusion," he said. "The process is very difficult. Still, knowing that it is difficult allows us to prepare in advance, so I will do my best." (Yonhap)