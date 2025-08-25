More than 80 percent of recipients plan to use government-issued “consumption coupons for livelihood recovery” to purchase food.

The Rural Development Administration conducted an online survey of 1,000 consumers in Greater Seoul — including Incheon and Gyeonggi Province — from July 24

to 25, releasing the results on Aug. 11. It aimed to assess usage intentions and the expected policy impact of the coupons.

According to the results, 83.5 percent of respondents planned to use the coupons to buy food, an increase of over 20 percentage points compared to the use of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds (60 percent). Other planned uses included cultural activities (4.5 percent), industrial goods (3.9 percent), medical expenses (3.5 percent) and education (3.2 percent).