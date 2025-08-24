South Korea on Sunday officially announced the list of universities designated to operate a government-backed training program for foreign national caregivers.

A total of 24 institutions across the country will provide a systematic program to cultivate professional caregivers for the elderly, according to the ministries of justice and health.

The program reflects the government’s broader effort to address the challenges of an aging population and the shortage of workers in elderly care.

It covers the entire process from recruiting foreign students to their eventual employment in Korea. Students admitted to the designated institutions will be granted benefits such as eased financial requirements for visa applications and issuance.

The institutions will run a two-year pilot program from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2027. During this period, each institution will operate caregiver degree programs through departments dedicated to foreign students, in accordance with guidelines provided by the two ministries. The curriculum will include caregiver training and Korean-language programs focused on learning languages necessary for the job.

Listed institutions include Myongji College and Sahmyook Health University in Seoul; Kyungnam College of Information & Technology; Dongui Institute of Technology in Busan; and Kyungin Women’s College in Incheon.

The schools were reviewed and selected by a joint selection committee.

Starting next spring semester, the institutions may launch the caregiver degree programs to recruit new students. However, they must first be approved by their provincial or metropolitan governments as official caregiver training institutions under the Elderly Welfare Act.

The two ministries said they will work with the provincial and metropolitan governments to regularly monitor and assess the program. During the pilot period, the designated universities must conduct internal evaluations each semester, and the government will carry out a comprehensive review before it wraps up.

“By having local universities directly train caregivers needed in their respective communities, we expect this initiative to greatly ease the shortage of care workers. We will continue to work with relevant ministries to advance policies that foster skilled talent,” Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho said.