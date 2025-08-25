Last week, South Korea welcomed Bill Gates, whose special contribution to Korean press reminded us of our nation’s profound responsibility and opportunity to advance global health. In his article, Gates urged Korea to do three things: to invest in proven multilateral health programs, to apply our innovation capacity to global challenges, and to remind the world of the transformative power of health and development investments.

There is one initiative that captures all three of these aspirations: the establishment of an International Organoid Institute under the auspices of the World Health Organization, in partnership with the Gates Foundation.

Organoid research represents a revolution in medicine. These “mini organs in a dish” re-create human biology in three dimensions, offering unprecedented opportunities for breakthroughs in infectious disease modeling, regenerative medicine, cancer research and personalized therapy. From pandemic preparedness to chronic disease management, organoids are reshaping how we prevent, understand and cure illness.

The momentum for organoid science has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2021, the international community welcomed the launch of Organoid, the first journal dedicated exclusively to this field, which has since served as a platform for researchers worldwide. In 2024, April 3 was declared as World Organoid Day, symbolizing the emergence of a truly global movement. These milestones reflect how Korea’s scientific community has actively contributed to setting the global agenda for the next frontier of health innovation.

Korea is uniquely positioned to play a central role in this vision. Our nation’s transformation from war-torn poverty to prosperity remains one of the most remarkable development stories of the modern era. This history demonstrates the power of international cooperation in health and development and provides inspiration for what can be achieved through collective investment and innovation.

Just as Korea partnered with the Gates Foundation in 2000 to establish the International Vaccine Institute — an institution that has since helped save millions of lives — we can now take the next historic step. By joining forces once more, we can establish an International Organoid Institute that will transform the future of medicine and public health.

Such an institute would not serve Korea alone, but humanity. It would strengthen multilateral global health initiatives by accelerating the development of next-generation therapies. It would channel Korea’s innovation sector into addressing urgent global health challenges. And it would stand as a living reminder — much like the "Miracle on the Han River" — of what bold investment in science and humanity can achieve.

The visit of Gates last week underscored the importance of leadership at a critical moment for global health. For the first time in a generation, extreme poverty and hunger are rising, and preventable child deaths are increasing rather than declining. Reversing this trend will require renewed commitment and innovative approaches that extend beyond borders.

An International Organoid Institute would answer that need. It would provide a hub where the best minds across nations can work together, where knowledge is shaped rather than siloed, and where the benefits of scientific discovery are distributed equitably. Just as vaccines once changed the trajectory of human health, organoid science holds the potential to deliver another leap forward — if we commit to working together now.

South Korea, as a nation that has benefited from and contributed to international cooperation, is in a position to lead this effort. Establishing an International Organoid Institute would not only advance science, but also reflect the values of solidarity and shared progress that have defined Korea’s modern journey.

The call is clear. Inspired by the vision outlined by Gates, Korea has the chance to step forward with decisive action. Together with the global community, we can create an institution that will save lives, reduce suffering and empower nations to shape their own health futures.

Gates’ visit to Korea should be remembered not simply as an exchange of words, but as the spark of historic commitment — one that elevates Korea’s miracle into a new era of global health leadership.

Kim Hyung-ryong

Kim Hyung-ryong is a professor of the College of Dentistry at Jeonbuk National University, and founder and president of the Organoid Society. The views expressed here are the writer's own. — Ed.