Thorny issues including, US tariff, USFK deployment, civil nuclear cooperation expected on agenda

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung flew to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Donald Trump in a summit expected to address tariffs, troop deployments, North Korea and nuclear cooperation while charting the future of the decadeslong alliance.

At his first summit with US President Donald Trump since taking office two months ago, the South Korean leader is expected to focus on contentious trade issues, including cooperation in shipping, semiconductors, nuclear reactors and batteries. Officials say the meeting could also provide a broader glimpse into the future of the bilateral alliance.

“The agenda for the Lee-Trump summit will cover stabilizing bilateral trade, modernizing the alliance, and exploring new avenues of cooperation,” Lee’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters in Tokyo on Sunday, adding that discussions are ongoing.

In the days leading up to the summit, Lee’s foreign and trade ministers rushed to Washington, raising speculation about potential challenges ahead of the in-person talks.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun arrived in Washington on Thursday, followed by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Friday. Cho and Kim held talks with their counterparts, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, respectively. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo arrived in Washington on Wednesday.

Observers also suggest the summit could advance revisions to the US-South Korea Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation, commonly known as the 123 Agreement, which currently restricts South Korea’s enrichment of uranium and reprocessing of used nuclear fuel. The agreement, last revised in 2015, remains effective until 2035. Wi noted Friday that a revision “could be seen as an agenda” for the summit, reflecting South Korea’s longstanding demand for improvements.

Meanwhile, Wi confirmed that discussions over the transfer of wartime operational control will not take place at the summit, though easing sanctions on North Korea could be addressed.

Lee's closed-door meeting with Ishiba on Saturday revolved around ways to brace for the unpredictable nature of Trump's diplomacy, according to the presidential office.

Lee and Ishiba "had a strategic communication ahead of Lee's visit to the US," Wi said Sunday. "In a small-group meeting, (the two leaders) spent a considerable amount of time discussing (their) relationship with the United States and tariff negotiations."

"Most of the talks were about US tariffs, as Japan shared with us what it experienced," he added, apparently referring to Ishiba's meeting with Trump at the White House in February.

The Lee-Ishiba talks will be aligned with Washington's push for three-way cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo to counter regional instabilities, Wi said, adding Seoul has achieved the strengthening of a three-way cooperation involving Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.

“We’ve experienced occasions when the US had to lead the way for trilateral cooperation because the relationship between South Korea and Japan soured. This time, South Korea and Japan lead the trilateral ties,” Wi said.

“The US will cast a welcoming view to our move, as we are flying to the US for talks while trying to advance our good relationship with Japan,” added Wi.

In an unusual move, Lee's top aide Kang Hoon-sik will also be in Washington. The presidential chief of staff — who oversees domestic affairs in the office — typically stays in Seoul when the president is away for an overseas trip.

Kang told reporters that he should go to Washington to contribute to the success of the Lee-Trump meeting, as he departed from Incheon Airport Sunday, adding he would push himself to "meet new people and persuade them" as much as he could.

Kang, however, did not elaborate on the purpose of his visit to Washington.