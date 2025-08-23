President Lee Jae Myung and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba met in Tokyo on Saturday, as the South Korean president stopped by Japan on the way to the United States, in a move to resume the lapsed "shuttle diplomacy" between the two for the first time in nearly a year.

Lee pledged to keep the hatchet buried and overcome challenges in regional security and the economy, as Tokyo became the first destination on a presidential trip for a bilateral meeting with a leader since his inauguration in early June. Lee also became the first South Korean president to make Japan the first such visit in his term.

"We share a lot in common, we cooperate in a wide range of fields, but sometimes unnecessary conflicts occur because we are too close neighbors," said Lee, who has often described the bilateral relationship as "neighbors who share a front yard together."

The most desirable relationship between neighbors stems from "correcting unnecessary things and cooperating to win mutual gains," Lee added.

The need for cooperation between South Korea and Japan has grown larger in the wake of US protectionism, as the two countries "face international turmoil due to trade issues and security matters, while holding similar ideological positions," Lee also said.

Lee arrived at Ishiba's official residence at around 5 p.m. for the summit.

Lee pledged to resume shuttle diplomacy with Japan, extending his verbal invitation to Ishiba to come to South Korea in a city other than Seoul on Saturday. "Shuttle diplomacy" between Seoul and Tokyo has referred to a mode of diplomacy in which leaders of the two countries take turns traveling to their counterpart's country frequently.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last visited South Korea in September 2024 to meet Lee's predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who touted his frequent meetings with Japanese counterparts as a signal of easing tension and improving ties with Japan.

Lee officially met Ishiba for the first time in June on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada. Saturday's meeting is the second between Lee and Ishiba.

Lee, formerly the chief of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, has been an outspoken critic of Japan's failure to apologize for past historical grievances and its decision to release treated wastewater off the eastern coast of Japan from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

However, in his Liberation Day speech on Aug. 15, Lee asked his Japanese counterpart to hold frequent meetings and frank dialogues.

The South Korean president also proposed "forward-looking, mutually beneficial cooperation" based on trust, adding that one of the ways to restore bilateral trust for Japan to "squarely face up to (South Korea's) painful history."

Meanwhile, Lee's interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun released Thursday indicated that Seoul has no intention to nix previous accords struck in 2014 with Japan regarding past historical issues such as wartime sex slavery and forced labor.