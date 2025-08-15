President Lee Jae Myung vowed to respect North Korea's system, in the latest of Seoul's reconciliatory moves to resume inter-Korean dialogue, in his speech to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula, Friday.

"We affirm our respect for the North’s current system, aver that we will not pursue any form of unification by absorption and assert that we have no intention of engaging in hostile acts," Lee said in the ceremony to commemorate the Liberation Day holiday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.

This effectively reverses disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol's bid in 2024 to achieve a unified Korean Peninsula. Yoon had said, "The freedom we enjoy must be extended to the frozen kingdom of the North."

Reversing Yoon's stance, Lee said that he would take "proactive, gradual steps" to restore the 2018 inter-Korean military pact that was suspended by the Yoon administration in 2024. This could be achieved through actions, such as Seoul's latest move to remove loudspeakers along the border aimed to the North.

"Trust is built through actions, not words," he said.

Stressing that now is the time to move beyond Cold War mentalities, Lee expressed the hope that Seoul's efforts to restore trust will yield corresponding measures from Pyongyang.

"I hope that North Korea will reciprocate our efforts to restore trust and revive dialogue," Lee said.

The liberal administration will also seek peace on the Korean Peninsula through denuclearization on the back of international support, Lee said, adding inter-Korean and US-North Korea dialogue could contribute to a peaceful resolution.

Regarding the relationship with Japan, which Lee described as "an indispensable partner in our economic development," the liberal president highlighted a "long, fraught history" between the two countries, adding that unresolved historical grievances still haunt the relationship between the two countries.

"It is time to squarely face the past while also wisely stepping forward into the future," Lee said. "I hope that the Japanese government will squarely face up to our painful history and strive to maintain trust between our two countries."