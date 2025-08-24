Samsung Electronics’ flagship Galaxy lineup has dominated the South Korean smartphone market. Yet despite its market share, consumers in their teens, 20s and 30s who favor Apple's iPhone have given the brand an unflattering tag: the “ajeossi phone.”

Recently, however, slimmer designs and stronger artificial intelligence features have helped Galaxy phones gain traction with younger users, a shift increasingly visible on social media.

A YouTube video featuring a female singer went viral recently, racking up over a million views in a month for its witty and addictive lyrics praising the Galaxy.

Under the title “To all friends using Galaxy,” she sings, “From SE to 15, I’ve used all the iPhones you haven’t. Don’t mock me, I know everything about iPhones. But now I use Galaxy. You call me tteulttak (oldie), but I like the 16:9 cinema screen.”

In another viral clip titled “The reason why I use Galaxy,” the lyrics highlight the appeal of Samsung's foldable lineup. “You don’t need an umbrella because it does not get wet when it is folded, you don’t need a tripod wherever you are, my two hands are free."

Samsung’s improving image is backed by data. According to a Gallup Korea poll surveying 1,002 respondents last month — users aged 18 to 29 — 46 percent said they would choose a Galaxy as their next smartphone, compared with 50 percent for Apple’s iPhone. The figures mark a sharp turnaround from 2024, when only 36 percent in the same age group favored Galaxy, while 60 percent preferred iPhone.

In the 30s age bracket, Samsung held the lead with 55 percent versus Apple's 38 percent, and the gap widened further among older demographics.

The momentum among younger consumers was also visible offline. At the Galaxy Unfolders, a hands-on experience zone held through Aug. 17, more than 75 percent of participants were in their teens, 20s or 30s, according to Samsung.

“Our new products are enjoying stronger responses thanks to the high level of interest and support from customers in their teens, 20s and 30s,” said Jang So-yeon, vice president of Samsung Electronics.

Market tracker Counterpoint Research also reported last month that Samsung accounted for an 82 percent share in terms of accumulative smartphone sales in Korea from January to July. The figure is a 4 percentage points increase on-year and marks the first time the smartphone maker has taken a share over 80 percent. Apple edged down to take 18 percent.

“Among the younger users, demand is growing for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy models,” the company said.

In fact, preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 this year reached 1.04 million units, setting a new record for Samsung’s foldable lineup. The Galaxy S25 series, released in January, has also proven a hit, surpassing 3 million units sold in the shortest time ever for the S series.

The design refinements are helping Samsung shed the long-standing "oldie" image, according to analysts. Once criticized for being too bulky, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts a thickness of just 8.9 millimeters when folded and only 4.2 mm when unfolded.

Samsung's swift response in the AI race has also enhanced its reputation, partnering with Google's Gemini and strengthening its AI system to offer a wide range of AI-powered features, including conversation translation, search and image editing.

One YouTuber named Custom Adventurist garnered 88.3 million views for a Shorts video comparing the AI eraser features of Galaxy, Apple and Xiaomi smartphones. Galaxy delivered far superior results in restoring erased parts, while the others distorted the images.

Apple has focused on developing its own AI models while remaining cautious about external partnerships, and is struggling to catch up to Samsung's AI features.

Samsung's momentum faces a key test as Apple is set to release its new iPhone 17 series in September. Apple included Korea among its first-wave launch markets this year, stepping up efforts to target local consumers.

"Apple's customer loyalty remains strong, so Samsung's lead may slow once Apple launches its new products in September," Counterpoint Research said.