K-pop act breaks 'seven-year curse,' surprising fans during the opening show of their world tour in Seoul and promising to continue into their 'next tomorrow'

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai will continue their musical careers as Tomorrow x Together, defying K-pop's infamous "seven-year curse."

The surprise announcement was made during the opening show of the group's fourth world tour, "Tomorrow x Together World Tour <Act: Tomorrow>," held Friday evening at Gocheok Sky Dome, the biggest concert venue in South Korea in Seoul's Guro-gu.

As the concert drew to a close, Soobin, the group's leader, read a handwritten note out loud to fans: "I have been eagerly waiting for this moment to come even before our show began and thought about the best way to express our sincere feelings."

"In order to keep the promise we made to last longer and further together (as a group), all five of us have renewed our contracts as Tomorrow x Together (with Big Hit Music). Thank you for being with us from our debut up to now, and as we continue into our next tomorrow," Soobin added, as he promised to keep moving forward together with fans.

The K-pop act threw its hat into the ring in March 2019 with its debut album "The Dream Chapter: Star," successfully following the footsteps of the agency's senior group BTS.

While many idol groups face the end of their journey after their seven-year exclusive contracts with their companies expire, TXT has overcome that, entering the second chapter of their careers together.

Following the surprise, Big Hit Music, the Hybe label behind BTS, pledged to fully support the band's activities and each bandmate's individual pursuits, asking fans to look forward to TXT's next chapter, in a press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the K-pop act also surprised fans by performing their solo songs from their 4th LP, "The Star Chapter: Together," for the first time during the show.

Tae-hyun impressed with his delicate vocals in "Bird of Night," while Soo-bin charmed with a playful "Sunday Driver" performance. Yeon-jun excuded charisma in "Ghost Girl," Beomgyu showcased his emotions in "Take My Half" and Huening Kai delivered a dramatic rendition of "Dance With You."