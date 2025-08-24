Korea rides the 'Demon Slayer' hype with top theater chains rolling out exclusive merch, Japanese voice actors joining star-studded red carpet event on Aug. 30

Following the monumental success of its predecessor, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" — the fifth-highest-grossing Japanese animation film in South Korea and the worldwide box office leader of 2020 — the franchise's new film “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" is staking its claim as the country's biggest cinematic hit.

As of Saturday, one day after its theatrical release, “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" has racked up 6.5 billion won in ticket sales, topping the box office and dramatically outpacing 2025’s previous leader, “Zombie Daughter,” which had earned 1.1 billion won by the same day.

The film also set a new first-day admissions record for 2025, drawing 540,000 viewers. This surpassed the previous record holder, “Zombie Daughter,” which opened on July 30 with 430,087, and Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning,” which debuted on May 17 with 423,889.

According to the Korea Box-office Information System, as of Sunday 9:40 a.m., “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" commands 68.1 percent of all tickets sold, far overshadowing the second-most watched title, “Lim Young-woong Im Hero 2,” which accounted for 7.5 percent.

The film’s popularity endures despite pre-release controversy that has persisted since the franchise’s debut. Some viewers criticize the protagonist’s earrings for resembling the rising sun flag and say the demon slayer corps evokes Japanese wartime student soldiers, sparking claims that the film glorifies militarism. Nevertheless, the "Demon Slayer" franchise has continued to enjoy strong support from a wide and devoted fanbase in Korea.

Riding the hype of the franchise’s new release, a red-carpet extravaganza is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Yongsan, featuring Japanese voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) and Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma) alongside Korean celebrities including K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, singer Soyou, dancers Honey J and Lip J, and former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae.

Top Korean theater chains are also cashing in on the hype with exclusive merch drops. Lotte Cinema is offering a “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” signature art card, while CGV has launched a Hinokami Kagura popcorn — inspired by main protagonist Tanjiro Kamado’s sun dance technique, along with select character-themed merchandise such as reusable cups, fans and acryllic keyrings. Megabox is dishing out collectible Nichirin Sword keyrings and original film tickets for members, with the tickets being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Adapted from the hit Japanese manga series "Demon Slayer," which boasts a cumulative circulation of 220 million copies, the film follows the demon slayer corps as they enter a sprawling demon-filled castle in search of Muzan, the progenitor of all demons. Along the way, they face formidable adversaries, including high-ranking demons Douma and Akaza, whose ties to the demon slayers’ pasts deliver both high-stakes duels and emotionally charged storytelling.

Clocking in at a whopping 155 minutes, "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" is a visual juggernaut, combining cutting-edge animation with nonstop action sequences and a powerful soundtrack that resonates in the heart.

The film impresses with extreme visual effects such as the demon castle, which expands infinitely and teems with demons, evoking the surreal spaces of Christopher Nolan’s "Interstellar" and "Inception." Combined with the stirring backstories of both the demon slayers and the humans who became demons, the movie offers audiences a rollercoaster of adrenaline and emotion.