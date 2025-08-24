South Korea’s National Assembly passed the so-called “Yellow Envelope Act” on Sunday with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s backing, despite strong objections from the main opposition People Power Party.

The legislation, formally an amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, was approved in a plenary session with 183 lawmakers in favor and three against out of 186 present. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party and other progressive-leaning groups backed the bill, while the conservative People Power Party boycotted the vote, calling it an “anti-economy” law. Members of the minor Reform Party, who participated in the session, cast dissenting votes.

The Yellow Envelope Act, which had previously been scrapped after being vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, broadens the definition of employers and the scope of labor disputes. It also restricts companies from seeking excessive damages from striking workers.

The bill was initially brought to the floor Saturday but triggered a filibuster by the People Power Party, which argued that it would harm businesses. In response, the Democratic Party filed a motion to end the filibuster. Debate was cut off Sunday morning and the assembly moved to a final vote at 9:12 a.m.