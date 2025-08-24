*** LG Group 맞는지 확인하고 배포.

South Korea will see its first-ever corporate-run graduate school this fall, as the Education Ministry announced Sunday that it has approved LG’s application to establish the LG AI Graduate School, set to officially open on Sept. 30.

The school will be operated by LG’s Management Development Institute AI Research Center in Magok-dong, western Seoul. It will begin recruiting 30 master’s students in artificial intelligence this month and start classes in March next year.

Once enrolled, students will pursue coursework equivalent to that of a traditional graduate program and will be granted accredited degrees recognized as equal to those from conventional universities.

Prior to the Education Ministry's approval, companies had only been able to run in-house colleges offering education equivalent to undergraduate-level programs, with degrees validated by the ministry.

But with the enforcement of the Special Act on Innovation of Human Resources in Advanced Industries in January, firms can now operate graduate-level programs in high-tech fields such as semiconductors, AI, biotech and mobility.

The LG AI Graduate School is the first institution to be approved under this revised framework. Its mission is to nurture “top-tier AI talent equipped with both domain knowledge and artificial intelligence capabilities,” combining academic research with industry-specific training, according to LG Group.

The curriculum will emphasize problem-solving skills applicable to its diverse business sectors, including electronics, chemicals, energy and biotechnology.

The company also aims to develop research leaders who can advance next-generation AI technologies such as generative AI, multimodal learning and causal inference, while fostering experts capable of bridging research and commercialization.

“This system allows companies to cultivate advanced talent directly, using their own resources,” said Choi Eun-hee, director general of human resources policy at the Education Ministry. “The approval of LG’s graduate school sets a new paradigm for human resource development in high-tech industries and is expected to further stimulate industry-academia cooperation.”

The Education Ministry and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plan to continue gathering industry feedback and exploring policy measures to strengthen the in-house graduate school system.