Boy band returns with full-length 'Karma,' eyeing historic seventh No. 1, while prioritizing artistry

Stray Kids are back with their first full-length album in two years, as “Karma” released Friday — and the stakes could not be higher. The JYP Entertainment boy band is aiming to set a new milestone as the K-pop act with the most albums ranking No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Since 2022, the eight-member group has taken six consecutive releases straight to the top of the Billboard 200, starting with the EP ”Oddinary,” followed by “Maxident,” “5-Star,” “Rock-Star,” “Ate,” and “Hop.” The streak is unprecedented in the chart’s 69-year history, fueling anticipation over whether Stray Kids can extend the run to seven. The Billboard 200 ranks the 200 most popular albums and EPs in the US each week.

But the group insists setting records is not the top priority.

“Of course, we know that topping the Billboard 200 again would break another record and we’re thankful to Stay (Stray Kids’ fandom) for making that possible,” Hyunjin said at a media showcase in Seoul on Friday. “But more than that, our focus is on how we can make our performances even better. Records matter, but we want to enjoy every moment and live as Stray Kids through the music and albums we create together.”

“Karma” reflects the group’s philosophy of perseverance and self-determination, capturing their growth and struggles across diverse genres.

The main track “Ceremony” blends heavy trap electronic dance music with baile funk rhythms, celebrating success earned through resilience, while still keeping the journey in mind.

“This is our first comeback and first album of the year and we worked hard on it throughout our 11-month tour,” Bang Chan said. “We put so much effort into it that I think it’s truly a big gift for our fans.”

“We wanted ‘Karma’ to carry the message that all the achievements and efforts we’ve made with Stay are like positive karma bearing fruit,” Changbin added. “Looking back, we feel incredibly grateful for the love we’re receiving. In the early days, we questioned whether our music was the right path. Now, we’re just thankful for this moment.”

The music video for “Ceremony” features a surprise cameo by esports legend Faker, drawing attention from fans worldwide.

“We were on tour overseas while he filmed, so we didn't get to meet him in person,” Felix said. “But we were honored and grateful he took part in it.”

For Stray Kids, the new album represents both a celebration and a new chapter.

“It feels like our own kind of ceremony after finishing the world tour,” Hyunjin said. “We made this album with confidence, and I believe fans will love the music and performance as much as we enjoyed creating it.”