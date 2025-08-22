Lee Jae Myung administration's first economic blueprint leans on AI to revive slowing momentum

President Lee Jae Myung administration has pledged to lift South Korea’s potential growth rate to 3 percent, with sweeping policy support for artificial intelligence and other strategic sectors seen as key to the country’s future.

“Our economy’s potential growth rate has dropped sharply, and actual growth is falling short of capacity,” said Yoon In-dae, Deputy minister of economy and finance, during a press briefing Tuesday. “The AI era offers a final golden window for us to leap forward as a leading nation, the only solution is to shift our system from a catch-up economy to one built for leadership.”

Unveiling the administration’s first economic policy blueprint Friday — about 2 1/2 months after taking office in early June — the ministry set 3 percent potential growth rate as a long-term target.

“In the short term, we aim to restore the potential growth rate over the next five years of this administration,” said the deputy prime minister. South Korea’s potential growth fell below 2 percent for the first time after having declined steadily since 2010, with projections warning it could near zero by 2040 if the trend persists.

30 priority projects

The blueprint rests on two slogans: “AI transformation” and “30 priority projects.”

Yoon said the administration has adopted a “select and focus” strategy, channeling resources into high-performing sectors. Of the 30 projects, half are devoted to AI, with the remainder aimed at driving what the government calls a “superinnovation economy.”

The 15 AI initiatives aim to embed the technology into manufacturing sectors such as robotics, autos, shipbuilding and semiconductors, with the goal of making Korea a leader in “physical AI.”

The government pledged to translate AI into measurable economic gains by driving adoption across business, government and society, while expanding infrastructure such as data centers and governance frameworks. It also vowed to retain domestic talent, attract overseas experts and refine regulations to speed deployment.

The “superinnovation” projects target advanced materials, energy resilience and new industries. They seek to boost self-reliance in strategic materials for chips and electric vehicles, while developing alternative energy sources from solar and offshore wind to next-generation grids.

It also plans to expand investment in “K-industries” including biopharmaceuticals, content, beauty and food, backed by a package of fiscal, tax and regulatory measures.

W100tr fund growth fund

The government will launch a National Growth Fund of more than 100 trillion won to back these initiatives.

About 50 trillion won will come from the government under the Advanced Strategic Industry Fund, matched by another 50 trillion won in private capital, with the goal of sharing the benefits of growth with the public.

The private portion will be raised from retail investors, pension funds and financial institutions, while the government’s share will be financed through government-guaranteed bonds and capital from the state-run Korea Development Bank.

The fund will primarily invest in tech and venture firms in key industries and energy infrastructure, with a portion earmarked for the AI sector.

Final details will be set and announced by the Financial Services Commission, which will oversee the fund.

Sharing the growth

The ministry stressed that the benefits of tech-led growth must be shared widely, narrowing gaps between large and small firms, regions and individuals.

The government said it will bolster the social safety net to protect livelihoods, while expanding support to address the demographic crisis caused by an aging population and low birth rate.

It also pledged to promote fairer trade rules and expand measures for mutual growth and performance-sharing between large and smaller companies, alongside tougher regulations and penalties against unfair practices.

To secure a foundation for sustained growth, the government outlined priorities for systemic upgrades, including strengthening corporate governance through regulatory reforms and supporting capital markets, with a road map for potential MSCI inclusion to be unveiled by year-end.

With companies leading each project, the government and ministries will provide full support, Yoon said. “Our goal is to deliver world-class products and services that strengthen both national and corporate competitiveness in an increasingly fierce global market.”

Recovery to push growth to 0.9%

The plan will begin implementation later this year, with the ministry projecting growth of 0.9 percent in 2025 — slightly above the 0.8 percent recently forecast by major institutions including the Bank of Korea.

“Consumer sentiment has improved and exports have picked up since the launch of the new administration, reversing the downturn trend," Yoon said. "With the supplementary budget in play, a domestic demand–led recovery is expected to broaden."

The ministry projected growth of 1.8 percent in 2026.