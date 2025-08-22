Ampers&One has been invited to perform as the opening act for P1Harmony’s concerts in the US, both bands’ agency FNC Entertainment announced on Friday.

The septet will join the six-member act’s shows in seven cities for the latter’s tour “P1ustage H: Most Wanted,” in Newark, New Jersey; Fairfax, Virginia; Fort Worth, Texas; Duluth, Georgia; Chicago, Los Angeles, and Oakland, California.

The opening gig comes after the release of its third EP “Loud & Proud.” The album sold over 100,000 copies in the first week, a career-high for the rookie team. The music video for the focus track “That’s That” generated 10 million views on YouTube in three days.

Ampers&One held its own first tour from January to March, touring three cities in Asia and 19 stops in the US.