Despite ongoing trade tensions, three in four South Koreans see the United States as the most important country for peace on the Korean Peninsula and the economy, according to a new Gallup Korea poll.

In the survey conducted from Aug. 19-21 among 1,004 adults, 76 percent of respondents identified the US as the most crucial partner for peninsular peace, up 5 percentage points from a poll in July last year. Only 12 percent chose China, the largest gap between the two countries since the poll began. Japan and Russia followed with 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

When asked which country is most important for South Korea’s economy, 70 percent also named the US, up 15 percentage points from the previous poll. China was chosen by 21 percent, down 14 percentage points.

Gallup noted a clear shift in perception across age groups, particularly among those in their 40s and 50s, who had previously viewed the US and China more evenly. The organization attributed the growing preference for the US to strengthened protectionist policies and tariff hikes during Donald Trump's presidency.