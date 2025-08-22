SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has officially launched the Property AMA ("Ask Me Anything") Bot, an AI chatbot designed to provide instant answers to travelers' hotel-specific questions. This innovation aims to help users make quicker, more confident booking decisions by cutting through the clutter and delivering precise information in seconds.

Since the successful soft launch, the Property AMA Bot quickly gained popularity, answering over 30,000 hotel-related questions per day. Every day, millions of travelers visit Agoda to explore accommodation options, compare amenities, and find the perfect stay for their trip. While Agoda's property pages are packed with details, answers to simple yet relevant questions like "Is there parking available?" or "What's the quality of the breakfast?" can sometimes be hidden in a sea of descriptions and reviews. A connection between Agoda's systems and advanced language model, ChatGPT, enriched with live property data, ensures the Property AMA Bot provides up-to-date responses.

Agoda's users were already able to contact property owners directly via a messaging system, but property response rates and times varied. The Property AMA Bot builds on this by offering real-time, reliable responses to enhance user confidence. The tool is available on any property page, and on all Agoda platforms: desktop, mobile web, and app.

"Helping travelers get the answers they need, when they need them, is central to building trust in our platform and delivering even more value to customers," said Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda. "The Property AMA Bot reduces uncertainty by answering questions instantly, which in turn leads to a smoother, more satisfying booking experience."

With the launch of the Property AMA Bot, Agoda is taking a transformative step toward more responsive and user-friendly booking experiences. Travelers can now enjoy a more seamless journey from browsing to booking, supported by Agoda's commitment to making travel simpler, faster, and more personalized.

Explore Agoda's offerings, including over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all in one booking. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.