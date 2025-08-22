Police in Incheon are investigating the disappearance of a gold necklace worth approximately 11 million won (around $8,000) from a death scene.

A man in his 50s was found dead in his home in Mansu-dong, Incheon. Emergency responders confirmed his death and handed the scene over to police.

Photos taken by the first responding officer showed the man wearing a gold necklace. However, in later images captured by the forensic team, the necklace was missing.

It was later revealed that the necklace weighed 20 "don," or approximately 75 grams. A don is a Korean unit of measurement for gold, with one don equal to 3.75 grams. A search of the locations through which the body was transported did not find the missing necklace.

Authorities have launched an internal investigation of five personnel -- two police officers dispatched to the scene, a medical examiner, and two forensic officers -- on suspicion of theft.