Lotte Chilsung Beverage, the beverage arm of Lotte Group, announced on Friday the launch of its creamy soft drink Milkis at Indomaret, one of Indonesia’s largest convenience store chains. Since July, the company has been supplying three Milkis flavors -- original, strawberry and melon -- now available at around 23,000 Indomaret locations nationwide. This move follows Milkis’ earlier rollout in convenience store brands operating in Indonesia, such as Lawson and Family Mart, in April. The company plans to further expand distribution next year to Alfamart, another major local chain. (Lotte Chilsung Beverage)