South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun abruptly departed for Washington on Thursday, four days ahead of the first summit between the current leaders of South Korea and the United States.

Cho’s rush to Washington means he will not be part of President Lee Jae Myung’s official entourage for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo on Saturday.

Cho’s early departure for Washington was decided the previous day and was so hasty that he could not secure a direct flight to Washington and had to take a connecting route, The Korea Herald learned from diplomatic sources.

The South Korean top diplomat’s abrupt change of plans has raised concerns over whether it signals potential red flags for the upcoming in-person meeting between Lee and US President Donald Trump on Monday in Washington.

However, officials downplayed the notion, saying that Cho’s early departure does not indicate any problems in the Lee–Trump summit.

"Minister Cho is scheduled to arrive in Washington ahead of the summit to conduct a final on-site review with US counterparts, taking into account the significance and weight of this being the first Korea-US summit since the launch of the two new administrations, and to ensure more thorough and meticulous preparations," a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Cho’s early trip to the US was made at South Korea’s suggestion with the idea that in-person consultations would be more effective, and not at Washington’s request, The Korea Herald learned from diplomatic sources.

Director General for North American Affairs Hong Jee-pio had already departed for Washington on Thursday morning as part of Cho’s delegation.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan have also already departed for the US, but they will not be following the same schedule as Cho in Washington, The Korea Herald additionally learned.