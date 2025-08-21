Three workers were found collapsed inside a chemical storage tank at a ready-mix concrete plant in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, authorities said Thursday.

Two were in cardiac arrest at the time of rescue, while the third remains in serious condition.

Fire authorities said they received a report at 1:29 p.m. that workers cleaning the inside of a ground-level tank at a plant in the Suncheon General Industrial Complex had lost contact. Rescuers discovered them about 10 minutes later, unconscious inside the tank, and dismantled part of the structure to pull them out.

The tank was used to store chemical agents for concrete mixing. The workers, who were employed by a subcontractor, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.