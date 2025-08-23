New research suggests that eradicating Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium best known for causing gastric ulcers and stomach cancer, may also help prevent osteoporosis, especially among older females.

According to a research team at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, supported by the KDCA’s National Institute of Health, individuals who underwent H. pylori eradication therapy were found to have a substantially lower risk of developing osteoporosis over time compared to those who did not receive such treatment.

H. pylori is a widespread bacterium known to cause gastritis, peptic ulcers and gastric cancer. As of 2017, the infection rate among Koreans aged 16 and older was estimated at 44 percent. In recent years, researchers have raised concerns about its impact beyond the digestive tract, including potential links to chronic systemic inflammation and related diseases.

Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by reduced bone strength and increased fracture risk, is a major public health concern in Korea. According to the 2023 Osteoporosis Fact Sheet, 37.3 percent of Korean women aged 50 or older are affected by the condition, which can significantly increase mortality and health care costs among older adults.

The study tracked 846 adults who underwent H. pylori testing at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital between 2003 and 2023. Over an average of 10 years with follow-up as long as 20 years, researchers found that the group that did not receive eradication treatment had an osteoporosis incidence of 34.5 percent. In contrast, those who completed eradication therapy showed a markedly lower incidence rate of 24.5 percent, representing a 29 percent reduction in risk.

"The 29 percent figure refers to the relative risk reduction. You have to compare the risk for the same age or gender group, which compares how much less likely the treated people were to develop osteoporosis, compared to the untreated, for the same conditions,” said Lim Joo-hyun, director for endocrine and kidney disease research at the National Institute of Health, in a phone interview with The Korea Herald.

The protective effect was most pronounced in women, particularly those over 50 years old. In men, no statistically significant difference in osteoporosis risk was observed between those who received treatment and those who did not.

Park Hyun-young, director of the National Institute of Health, emphasized the wider implications of the study.

“This research offers important evidence that managing H. pylori infection may contribute not only to gastrointestinal health but also to the prevention of chronic conditions such as osteoporosis,” she said. “Postmenopausal women, who are already at higher risk for bone density loss, should consider screening and eradication if infected.”

Park added that the government plans to continue advancing research that incorporates sex-based differences to establish more personalized prevention and treatment guidelines.