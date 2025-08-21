Merck Korea, the Korean unit of the German chemicals giant Merck, said Thursday that Cho Nam-sung, a senior researcher at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, has been selected as the winner of this year’s Merck Award.

The Merck Award, established by the International Meeting on Information Display, recognizes outstanding scientific achievements in the field of display technology.

Cho was honored for his pioneering work in developing OLED microdisplay processing technology, which has since been transferred to domestic panel makers. His contribution has laid the groundwork for next-generation displays used in virtual and augmented reality devices.

“I will do my best to continue research and development in OLED technologies and to support collaboration among academia, industry and research institutes, thereby contributing to the advancement of Korea’s display industry,” he said in his acceptance speech.

This year’s Merck Young Scientist Award went to Kim Sang-hyeon, an associate professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, for his fundamental research on micro-LED display technology.

The announcement was made during this year’s IMID, held from Tuesday to Friday at Bexco in Busan. At the event, Johannes Canisius, head of OLED business at Merck, delivered a keynote speech.

“Merck has been investing in display technology development for more than 120 years, which is one-third of its 357-year history, and is recognized by its customers and the industry for its rich expertise in next-generation display technology development and AR/VR fields,” said Kim Woo-kyu, managing director of Merck Korea.

“Merck will lead new business opportunities in extended reality, optical coatings and optical-on-chip technologies, accelerate customer innovation and provide customized solutions across the entire industry.”