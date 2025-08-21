Korean Air is teaming up with defense contractor LIG Nex1 to bid for South Korea’s “Block-I System Development Project,” an initiative aimed at securing electromagnetic spectrum dominance for the Air Force.

The airline said Thursday that it will submit its final proposal in early September. The project, backed by a government investment of 1.78 trillion won ($1.26 billion), is structured as a research and development initiative led by domestic firms.

If the Korean Air–LIG Nex1 consortium wins the bid as the prime contractor, Korean Air will oversee system integration and aircraft modification and manufacturing, while LIG Nex1 will take charge of system development and the integration of electronic warfare equipment.

The Block-I project aims to convert a midsized commercial aircraft into a special mission platform capable of disrupting enemy radar and communications during combat. The aircraft will collect and analyze signals from hostile forces and use jamming equipment to neutralize threats, which is a growing need in modern warfare.

Rather than building a new aircraft from scratch, the program will repurpose an existing airframe to meet operational demands more efficiently. This conversion-based approach is rare globally, with the US Air Force’s EA-37B among few that are comparable.

Korean Air brings decades of experience in both military and civilian aircraft modification, including maritime patrol upgrades and passenger-to-freighter conversions. The airline also maintains government-certified hangars, flight test facilities at Gimhae Airport in Busan and a specialized team of engineers focused on special mission aircraft.

Meanwhile, LIG Nex1, a top-tier Korean defense firm, has developed advanced electronic warfare systems for the KF-21 fighter jet, naval vessels and other strategic platforms.

“This project marks a first for Korea and a rare opportunity even on the global stage,” a Korean Air representative said. “With more than 50 years of accumulated expertise and infrastructure, we’re ready to lead the future of electronic warfare and elevate the global standing of Korea’s defense industry.”