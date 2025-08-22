Yeongdo Beer Festival

The Yeongdo Beer Festival is in full swing at the Busan International Cruise Terminal, running daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday. This large-scale outdoor event offers unlimited beer, live DJ performances and a variety of food booths for visitors to enjoy. Designed as an interactive cultural experience, the festival features hands-on activity booths, photo zones and entertainment for all ages. General admission is 20,000 won, while fast-track tickets are available for 40,000 won.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20. Celebrated as Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port draws food lovers across the country to savor daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp shelling contests, as well as live performances. Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Cheongdo Provence Light Festival

The Cheongdo Provence Light Festival in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province, continues through Nov. 30. This French-inspired village offers more than 100 photo zones and quaint houses. At night, it transforms into a dazzling light display. The event is inspired by the charm of southeastern France, evoking the atmosphere beloved by artists such as Van Gogh and Matisse.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.

Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival in the village of Sumimaru in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Sep. 7.

Known for its clean water and presidential award-winning rural charm, the festival offers hands-on experiences such as fishing for catfish, fruit syrup-making, all-terrain vehicle rides and more. Visitors can enjoy bubble play zones, picnics and traditional meals such as spicy fish stew.

Admission ranges from 19,000 won to 49,000 won, depending on activity packages.