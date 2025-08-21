Han Moon-hee, CEO of Korea Railroad, is stepping down to take responsibility for Tuesday's train accident in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, which killed two workers and injured five.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Han tendered his resignation on the day of the accident, expressing deep responsibility for the incident. The ministry added that related procedures are currently underway.

Han was appointed as CEO of the state-run train operator in July 2023. His term was originally set to end in July 2026.

The accident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, when a Mugunghwa-ho train struck seven workers near Cheongdo Station as they were moving along the tracks for maintenance work. Two workers were killed, while the others sustained serious or moderate injuries.