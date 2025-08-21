The Korea Exchange, the country’s main stock market operator, has recently selected 22 leading Kosdaq-listed firms as the 2025 Kosdaq Rising Star companies.

Since 2009, the KRX has been selecting a number of promising companies listed on the tech-heavy secondary bourse Kosdaq, designating them as Rising Stars for their advanced technologies and growth potential in the global market.

Of the 39 Rising Star companies in 2024, 15 made the list again, while seven new companies were added, bringing the total number of Rising Star titleholders this year to 22.

According to the bourse operator, Rising Star applicants undergo both quantitative and qualitative evaluations, including financial screening and CEO interviews. A committee composed of internal and external experts makes the final selection.

Among this year’s awardees also listed last year was Lunit, a Korean medical artificial intelligence startup. Listed on the Kosdaq in 2022, it has a market capitalization of 1.1 trillion won ($785 million).

Others reselected are semiconductor material producers Lake Materials and Komico, medical device manufacturer L&C Bio and lithium primary battery manufacturer Vitzrocell.

Among those who newly joined the list is ST Pharm, a Korean biopharmaceutical company with a 1.8 trillion won market cap, under the wings of Dong-A Socio Group. ST Pharm specializes in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

Others newly selected were bio-solution company Next Biomedical, networking solutions provider Solid, semiconductor material producer Semcns and semiconductor equipment manufacturer DE&T.

Designated companies are granted a one-year exemption from annual listing fees and can receive corporate analysis reports, while being offered loans at preferential interest rates. The KRX supports them in hosting investor relations events as well.

From 2025, companies can only be given the Rising Star designation five times each. Companies that have been selected as Kosdaq Rising Star five times or more will be listed separately in the Kosdaq Rising Star Hall of Fame on the Korea Exchange website, the bourse operator further explained.