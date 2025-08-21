A woman who stabbed her husband was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, despite the court finding her guilty of attempted murder.

According to the Gunsan branch of the Jeonju District Court on Thursday, the defendant, identified only as a 50-year-old Chinese national, was given a relatively lenient punishment, mostly due to her husband's plea.

"The court considered the fact that the crime was not planned, and also that the victim is seeking to recover and maintain (the relationship)," the court said in its ruling.

The defendant attacked the 38-year-old victim at the living quarters of her company at around 11:45 p.m. on May 22. The couple was feuding over financial issues. Though the attack caused severe injuries to the victim's stomach, he was able to avoid critical damage.

The defendant admitted to the crime, but claimed she did not intend to kill her husband. The court, however, rejected the claim by pointing out that she stabbed the victim twice and held the weapon downward, showing her intent to inflict potentially fatal injuries.