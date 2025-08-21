Hyundai Mobis said Thursday that its research and development process for automotive semiconductors has received ISO 26262 certification from German safety authority Exida.

ISO 26262 is the international standard for functional safety in electrical and electronic systems within road vehicles.

The certification aims to minimize the risk of safety-related failures in increasingly complex automotive systems.

The auto parts developer attained the highest level, automotive safety integrity level D, under the ISO 26262 framework.

ASIL is graded from A to D, with D indicating the most stringent safety requirements -- capable of preventing critical failures with over 99 percent reliability.

Hyundai Mobis has already developed 16 types of semiconductors, including integrated chips for airbags and power semiconductors for eco-friendly vehicles, all of which are being mass-produced through external foundries.

The company expects to produce over 20 million units of these semiconductors this year alone.

At the same time, the auto parts developer is accelerating the development of 11 next-generation chips -- including lamp controllers and communication semiconductors -- aiming for completion within the next three years.

Hyundai Mobis highlighted the significance of receiving certification across the entire development lifecycle, from chip design to quality verification.

This means that future semiconductors developed under the standardized R&D process will automatically meet the same level of safety and reliability as fully certified end products.

“With this certification, we have secured a strategic foundation in the automotive semiconductor sector, which will determine future mobility competitiveness,” said Lee Hee-hyun, vice president of Hyundai Mobis' system semiconductor R&D group.

“We will take the lead in establishing an R&D environment that emphasizes functional safety by strengthening partnerships with major domestic and international companies while internalizing technology.”