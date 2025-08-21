2,000 foreign-language books to be added

The Seoul Outdoor Library, an open-air event launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Library in three iconic spots — Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggyecheon and Seoul Plaza in central Seoul — is scheduled to reopen after a two-month summer break, starting from Sept. 5.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the outdoor library will be available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in September, allowing people to read books while taking in the autumn breeze. From October until Nov. 2, the operating hours will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All three outdoor libraries will open weekly from Friday to Sunday.

“Recognizing that 11 percent of the outdoor library’s visitors in the first half of this year were from overseas, we focused on cultural exchange and hoped to turn the library into a ‘global’ outdoor library,” the city government official said in its latest press release.

Almost 2,000 additional foreign-language books will be made available, and translated versions of Korean literature and original novels adapted by filmmakers — including “Love in the Big City” and “Diary of a Murderer” — are set to be displayed as well.

The city government also plans to curate a special zone featuring foreign-language books to introduce attractions and travel information about Seoul.

The upcoming outdoor library is expected to develop into a major venue for global cultural exchange by collaborating with the embassies and cultural centers of five different countries: Ireland, Peru, China, Italy and India.

Irish authors Sinead Moriarty and Alan Nolan will be invited for the outdoor library’s first cultural exchange program from Sept. 12 to 14. Michelle Winthrop, Irish ambassador to Korea, will host the event.

The city government plans to enhance visitors’ outdoor reading experiences with unique soundtracks created by recording nature at Seoul Plaza, the mountains near Gwanghwamun and the flowing water of Cheonggyecheon.

Though the release date of the soundtrack is yet to be decided, it will be made available via QR codes.

Ahead of its reopening, the Seoul Outdoor Library will host “Summer Night Library” event at Seoul Plaza from Friday to Sunday.

The three-day event, which will start from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., will feature a variety of activities, including a star-gazing event, sci-fi movie screenings and a cello ensemble. Hands-on activities like face painting and fan-making sessions are set to entertain visitors of all ages as well.