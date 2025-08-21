BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual and Edtech solutions, debuted at InfoComm Asia 2025 with an immersive showcase, highlighting how integrated visual solutions are shaping the future across five key scenarios—Large Venues, Meeting Rooms, Classrooms, Personal Workstation and Industrial Applications—for ProAV integrators, enterprise IT managers, and educators.

"ViewSonic's first presence at InfoComm Asia went beyond showcasing solutions. It was also about sharing our broader mission and vision," said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. "Through real-world scenarios—from large venues to classrooms and workspaces—we demonstrated how our user-centric ecosystem seamlessly integrates into diverse environments, enhancing collaboration, productivity, and sustainable digital transformation."

Drawing attention under the theme "Solutions That Shape the Future," the spotlight at the booth entrance was the 138-inch Foldable All-in-One dvLED Display . With its massive screen size, mobility, and 10-minute setup impressed visitors with a glimpse of how flexible, large-scale presentations can transform dynamic venues.

At the center of the booth, ViewSonic recreated a real-world meeting environment in the "Future Meeting Room" section. A 105" ViewBoard interactive display paired with Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified TeamJoin™ Solution , delivering a streamlined, inclusive hybrid conferencing experience. Meanwhile, the new ColorPro™ monitor captured individual professionals' interest with its 5K resolution, compatibility with Mac and PC, Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity, and Pantone-verified color accuracy.

ViewSonic's edtech solution is leading the classroom transformation by combining an interactive display with myViewBoard interactive teaching tool and ClassSwift interactive learning software. Live demos of instant quizzes, AI-powered tools, and wireless content sharing highlighted how digital learning environments can be both engaging and intuitive.

Among the highlights, the company also underscored its commitment to sustainability. From energy-efficient displays, lamp-free projectors to software that enables centralized system control for efficient resource allocation, every solution reflected ViewSonic's dedication to delivering high performance with environmental responsibility.

To explore ViewSonic's comprehensive portfolio of visual solutions and learn how they empower collaboration, creativity, and sustainable transformation across industries, please visit the website .

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company delivers a unified ecosystem of hardware, software, and services with seamless integration. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. ViewSonic supports customers at every stage, helping them achieve their goals and create a lasting impact by empowering people everywhere to connect with purpose and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.