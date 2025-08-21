Value-based consumption — making purchasing decisions that reflect personal beliefs and social values — is emerging as a powerful trend among Generation Z consumers.

A recent study shows that 6 in 10 Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more for products from companies that are socially responsible and meet environmental, social and governance standards. This signals a growing expectation that brands align with consumers’ ethical, environmental and social values.

Surveys reveal that Gen Z actively supports or boycotts brands based on ESG practices. Notably, 66.9 percent of respondents said they would purchase products from companies that practice ESG, even if the products are more expensive. This suggests ESG performance plays a direct role in influencing brand preference and purchasing decisions.

At the same time, Gen Z is not hesitant to hold companies accountable. About 63.7 percent of respondents reported that they had stopped buying from a company due to unethical behavior or ESG-related controversies — underscoring the connection between corporate ethics and consumer behavior.