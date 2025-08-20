Most S. Koreans back child benefits for long-term foreign residents — but not for all migrants

Eight in 10 South Koreans support granting child benefits to foreign children if their parents hold permanent residency, a survey showed Wednesday.

The findings, published in a July report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, analyzed public attitudes toward immigrant rights and welfare policy, revealing a broad public consensus on the issue of child benefits for long-term residents.

Support levels varied depending on immigrant status. Nearly 80 percent approved of granting the 100,000 won monthly child benefit to children of permanent residents, and 74.2 percent agreed to the same for children of marriage immigrants.

Currently, the child benefit program, giving 100,000 won per month for children under 8 years old, is limited to Korean nationals, with exceptions for recognized refugees and certain special contributors.

But less than half of respondents said they were supportive of granting the benefit to children of migrant workers and overseas Koreans, which stood at 45.3 percent and 45.4 percent, respectively. Some 32 percent agreed to offering the state support to children of international students.

A similar pattern emerged when respondents were asked about extending access to the basic living allowance, a program that provides cash support for food, clothing, heating and other essential daily needs under the National Basic Living Security Act.

While 72.5 percent supported granting these benefits to permanent residents and 60.9 percent supported it for marriage immigrants, agreement dropped to the 20-30 percent range for overseas Koreans, migrant workers and international students.

Currently, foreign residents in Korea are not entitled to the basic living allowance, except in limited cases, such as being married to a Korean or raising a Korean child.

Eligibility under the program is otherwise restricted to Korean citizens whose household income falls below the government’s minimum subsistence standard, and who lack family members capable of providing support.

Research fellow Kim Ki-tae noted this may be because “the influx of immigrants performing low-wage labor can be perceived as a threat to vulnerable domestic groups,” in the report.

When asked about the rights of foreign nationals living in Korea, respondents generally recognized them as "not so respected" and “only somewhat respected.” Perceptions were most positive about foreign residents’ right to health, followed by basic human rights, housing rights, labor rights and access to welfare benefits.

As for when immigrants should receive the same social welfare rights as Korean citizens, 49.2 percent answered “after working and paying taxes for at least a year.” Another 32.6 percent supported granting access “immediately after acquiring citizenship,” while smaller shares supported access a year after arrival regardless of employment (9.7 percent) or immediately upon entry (3.6 percent).

Income and education levels also influenced opinions. Higher-income, higher-educated respondents were more supportive, while lower-income groups tended to view welfare rights for foreign residents more cautiously.

While Kim cautioned against indiscriminate welfare expansion, he stressed that policies should not be shaped by prejudice. “For genuine social integration, it is necessary to increase contact between native and immigrant communities, strengthen protections for vulnerable Koreans, and improve perceptions about equitable welfare,” he said.