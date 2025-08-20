Korean tech giant LG Electronics is teaming up with air quality experts to develop next-generation air purification sensors and filters, aiming to create healthier and more comfortable indoor environments.

On Wednesday, LG’s Air Science Research Lab, part of its ES (Electronics Solutions) business division, held a symposium in collaboration with the Korean Society for Indoor Environment.

During the event, titled “Indoor Air Quality Issues and Solutions Amid Climate Change,” held in Seoul, experts from fields including environmental science, architecture and public health shared their research on indoor air pollution.

Discussions focused on the rising impact of pollutants such as fine dust, volatile organic compounds and microbes — especially as climate change continues to affect air quality. Presenters also examined pollution trends in facilities like day care centers and multiuse buildings, emphasizing the need for better solutions.

LG plans to use insights from the symposium to further enhance its air purification technology. Earlier this year, the company developed an AI-powered sensor capable of detecting pollutants such as formaldehyde, ammonia and cooking fumes.

Additionally, its proprietary Puri Air M Filter shows 40 percent enhanced deodorization compared to its previous G filter, as it utilizes metal-organic frameworks, which improve gas absorption.

“Through continuous research on indoor air quality, we aim to develop air purifiers and ventilation systems that respond to diverse pollutants and create even more comfortable indoor environments,” said Oh Se-gi, executive vice president and head of LG’s ES lab.